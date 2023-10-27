The Los Angeles Kings (3-2-1) are favorites when they visit the Arizona Coyotes (3-3) on Friday, October 27 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS. The Kings are -135 on the moneyline to win, while the Coyotes have +115 moneyline odds.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Coyotes vs. Kings Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Coyotes vs. Kings Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Kings Moneyline Coyotes Moneyline Total BetMGM -135 +115 6.5 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Coyotes vs Kings Additional Info

Coyotes vs. Kings Betting Trends

Los Angeles and its opponent have combined to score more than 6.5 goals in four of six games this season.

The Kings have been a moneyline favorite just one time this season (they won).

The Coyotes have been an underdog in five games this season, with two upset wins (40.0%).

Los Angeles has had moneyline odds set at -135 or shorter in just one game this season, and won.

Arizona is 1-3 when oddsmakers have made them underdogs of +115 or longer on the moneyline.

Coyotes Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Matias Maccelli 0.5 (+140) 0.5 (-105) - Sean Durzi 0.5 (+190) 0.5 (+135) 1.5 (-175) Nick Schmaltz 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (-182) 2.5 (+125)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.