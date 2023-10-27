Coyotes vs. Kings: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - October 27
The Los Angeles Kings (3-2-1) are favorites when they visit the Arizona Coyotes (3-3) on Friday, October 27 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS. The Kings are -135 on the moneyline to win, while the Coyotes have +115 moneyline odds.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Coyotes vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Coyotes vs. Kings Total and Moneyline
Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Kings Moneyline
|Coyotes Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-135
|+115
|6.5
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Coyotes vs Kings Additional Info
Coyotes vs. Kings Betting Trends
- Los Angeles and its opponent have combined to score more than 6.5 goals in four of six games this season.
- The Kings have been a moneyline favorite just one time this season (they won).
- The Coyotes have been an underdog in five games this season, with two upset wins (40.0%).
- Los Angeles has had moneyline odds set at -135 or shorter in just one game this season, and won.
- Arizona is 1-3 when oddsmakers have made them underdogs of +115 or longer on the moneyline.
Coyotes Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Matias Maccelli
|0.5 (+140)
|0.5 (-105)
|-
|Sean Durzi
|0.5 (+190)
|0.5 (+135)
|1.5 (-175)
|Nick Schmaltz
|0.5 (+105)
|0.5 (-182)
|2.5 (+125)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.