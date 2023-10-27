Coyotes vs. Kings October 27 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 2:00 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Two of the top players to keep an eye on when the Los Angeles Kings meet the Arizona Coyotes on Friday at Mullett Arena -- the puck drops at 10:00 PM ET -- are the Kings' Kevin Fiala and the Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz.
Coyotes vs. Kings Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Kings (-135)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ESPN+,BSW,SCRIPPS
Coyotes Players to Watch
- Arizona's Schmaltz has collected five assists and two goals in six games. That's good for seven points.
- With seven total points (1.2 per game), including four goals and three assists through six games, Clayton Keller is crucial for Arizona's offense.
- This season, Arizona's Logan Cooley has five points (zero goals, five assists) this season.
- In the crease, Connor Ingram's record stands at 1-1-0 on the season, allowing seven goals (3.2 goals against average) and compiling 56 saves with an .889% save percentage (48th in the league).
Kings Players to Watch
- Fiala has been vital to Los Angeles this season, collecting nine points in six games.
- Anze Kopitar has three goals and four assists, equaling seven points (1.2 per game).
- Trevor Moore has posted five goals and one assist for Los Angeles.
- Pheonix Copley's record is 1-0-1. He has given up eight goals (3.86 goals against average) and racked up 38 saves.
Coyotes vs. Kings Stat Comparison
|Kings Rank
|Kings AVG
|Coyotes AVG
|Coyotes Rank
|1st
|4.5
|Goals Scored
|2.5
|25th
|25th
|3.5
|Goals Allowed
|2.5
|7th
|17th
|30.7
|Shots
|28.3
|27th
|4th
|27.8
|Shots Allowed
|30.8
|20th
|17th
|18.52%
|Power Play %
|28.57%
|7th
|8th
|86.96%
|Penalty Kill %
|70%
|28th
