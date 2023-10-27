The Los Angeles Kings (3-2-1) host the Arizona Coyotes (3-3) at Mullett Arena on Friday, October 27 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS. The Kings knocked off the Arizona Coyotes 6-3 in their most recent outing, while the Coyotes are coming off a 6-3 loss to the Los Angeles Kings.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Coyotes vs. Kings Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Kings (-135) Coyotes (+115) 6.5 Kings (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Coyotes Betting Insights

The Coyotes have been listed as an underdog five times this season, and won twice.

Arizona has a record of 1-3 when it's been set as an underdog of +115 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline set in this outing implies a 46.5% chance of victory for the Coyotes.

Arizona has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in three of six games this season.

Coyotes vs Kings Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Coyotes vs. Kings Rankings

Kings Total (Rank) Coyotes Total (Rank) 27 (4th) Goals 15 (28th) 21 (15th) Goals Allowed 15 (6th) 5 (15th) Power Play Goals 8 (4th) 3 (6th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 6 (19th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Coyotes Advanced Stats

The Coyotes' 15 total goals (2.5 per game) rank 28th in the NHL.

The Coyotes have conceded 2.5 goals per game, 15 total, the sixth-fewest among NHL teams.

Their 0 goal differential ranks 16th in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.