Friday's game at Globe Life Field has the Texas Rangers (90-72) matching up with the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) at 8:03 PM ET (on October 27). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Rangers, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Rangers will look to Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63 ERA) versus the Diamondbacks and Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA).

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET

Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: FOX

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rangers 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 7-3.

When it comes to the over/under, Arizona and its foes are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 games.

The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 97 games this season and have come away with the win 49 times (50.5%) in those contests.

Arizona has a win-loss record of 14-15 when favored by +135 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Arizona scores the 14th-most runs in baseball (746 total, 4.6 per game).

The Diamondbacks have pitched to a 4.48 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

Diamondbacks Schedule