Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - World Series Game 1
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:41 AM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Friday's game at Globe Life Field has the Texas Rangers (90-72) matching up with the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) at 8:03 PM ET (on October 27). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Rangers, so it should be a competitive matchup.
The Rangers will look to Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63 ERA) versus the Diamondbacks and Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA).
Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Rangers 5, Diamondbacks 4.
Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Rangers
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 7-3.
- When it comes to the over/under, Arizona and its foes are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 contests.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 games.
- The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 97 games this season and have come away with the win 49 times (50.5%) in those contests.
- Arizona has a win-loss record of 14-15 when favored by +135 or worse by oddsmakers this year.
- The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Arizona scores the 14th-most runs in baseball (746 total, 4.6 per game).
- The Diamondbacks have pitched to a 4.48 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|October 19
|Phillies
|W 2-1
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Ranger Suárez
|October 20
|Phillies
|W 6-5
|Joe Mantiply vs Cristopher Sanchez
|October 21
|Phillies
|L 6-1
|Zac Gallen vs Zack Wheeler
|October 23
|@ Phillies
|W 5-1
|Merrill Kelly vs Aaron Nola
|October 24
|@ Phillies
|W 4-2
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Ranger Suárez
|October 27
|@ Rangers
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Nathan Eovaldi
|October 28
|@ Rangers
|-
|Merrill Kelly vs TBA
|October 30
|Rangers
|-
|Brandon Pfaadt vs TBA
|October 31
|Rangers
|-
|TBA vs TBA
