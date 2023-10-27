Game 1 of the World Series will take place on Friday, October 27 at Globe Life Field, with Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers hosting Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:03 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Rangers as -160 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Diamondbacks +135 moneyline odds to win. An 8.5-run total is set for the game.

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi - TEX (12-5, 3.63 ERA) vs Zac Gallen - ARI (17-9, 3.47 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Rangers Moneyline Diamondbacks Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -160 +135 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Looking to bet on the Diamondbacks versus Rangers game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Diamondbacks (+135) in this matchup, means that you think the Diamondbacks will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $23.50 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, such as player props (will Christian Walker get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have been favorites in 110 games this season and won 65 (59.1%) of those contests.

The Rangers have gone 32-19 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter (62.7% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers have a 1-2 record across the three games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Texas and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 97 games this year and have walked away with the win 49 times (50.5%) in those games.

This season, the Diamondbacks have been victorious 14 times in 29 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or longer on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.

Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Corbin Carroll 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+220) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+190) Ketel Marte 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+175) Gabriel Moreno 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+165) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+220) Tommy Pham 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+220)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +145 2nd 1st

Think the Diamondbacks can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Arizona and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.