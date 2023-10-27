The World Series starts between the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field on Friday, beginning at 8:03 PM ET.

The probable pitchers are Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63 ERA) for the Rangers and Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA) for the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

8:03 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Eovaldi - TEX (12-5, 3.63 ERA) vs Gallen - ARI (17-9, 3.47 ERA)

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zac Gallen

Gallen makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 35th of the season. He is 17-9 with a 3.47 ERA and 220 strikeouts in 210 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.47, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 34 games this season. Opposing batters have a .238 batting average against him.

Gallen is trying to secure his 21st quality start of the season in this matchup.

Gallen will try to last five or more innings for his 29th straight start. He's averaging 6.2 innings per outing.

In eight of his 34 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Zac Gallen vs. Rangers

He will face a Rangers squad that is batting .263 as a unit (second in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .452 (third in the league) with 233 total home runs (third in MLB action).

Head-to-head against the Rangers this season, Gallen has pitched 11 innings, giving up four earned runs on 14 hits while striking out 17.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nathan Eovaldi

Eovaldi (12-5) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his 26th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in 6 1/3 innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the Houston Astros.

The 33-year-old has pitched to a 3.63 ERA this season with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.9 walks per nine across 25 games.

He's going for his fifth straight quality start.

Eovaldi has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 25 appearances this season, he has finished eight without allowing an earned run.

