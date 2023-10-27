The Texas Rangers will host the Arizona Diamondbacks to start the World Series on Friday at 8:03 PM ET, live on FOX from Globe Life Field. Zac Gallen is starting for the Diamondbacks and Nathan Eovaldi is the Rangers' starter for this matchup.

The Diamondbacks are +135 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Rangers (-160). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the contest.

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -160 +135 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 7-3.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Diamondbacks and their foes are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Diamondbacks' previous 10 games have not had a spread set by bookmakers. Arizona games have gone under the point total three straight times, and the average total in this streak was 7.8 runs.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 49, or 50.5%, of the 97 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Arizona is 14-15 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +135 or more on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

So far this season, Arizona and its opponents have hit the over in 75 of its 174 games with a total.

The Diamondbacks are 6-5-0 against the spread in their 11 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 43-38 41-40 38-30 55-51 61-60 32-21

