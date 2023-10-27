The Texas Rangers will host the Arizona Diamondbacks to begin the World Series on Friday at 8:03 PM ET, live on FOX from Globe Life Field. Nathan Eovaldi is starting for the Rangers and Zac Gallen is set to start for the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks' 166 home runs rank 22nd in Major League Baseball.

Arizona is 17th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .408 this season.

The Diamondbacks' .250 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.

Arizona ranks 14th in the majors with 746 total runs scored this season.

The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .322 this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking fourth with an average of 7.7 strikeouts per game.

Arizona strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 22nd in MLB.

Arizona pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.48 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have a combined WHIP of 1.324 as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Gallen (17-9) for his 35th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed six innings while giving up four earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.

In 34 starts this season, he's earned 20 quality starts.

Gallen has 28 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished eight appearances without allowing an earned run in 34 chances this season.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 10/19/2023 Phillies W 2-1 Home Brandon Pfaadt Ranger Suárez 10/20/2023 Phillies W 6-5 Home Joe Mantiply Cristopher Sanchez 10/21/2023 Phillies L 6-1 Home Zac Gallen Zack Wheeler 10/23/2023 Phillies W 5-1 Away Merrill Kelly Aaron Nola 10/24/2023 Phillies W 4-2 Away Brandon Pfaadt Ranger Suárez 10/27/2023 Rangers - Away Zac Gallen Nathan Eovaldi 10/28/2023 Rangers - Away Merrill Kelly - 10/30/2023 Rangers - Home Brandon Pfaadt - 10/31/2023 Rangers - Home - -

