Evan Longoria -- with a slugging percentage of .207 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the hill, on October 27 at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will meet for Game 1 of the World Series..

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Evan Longoria At The Plate

Longoria has nine doubles, 11 home runs and 23 walks while batting .223.

Longoria has picked up a hit in 41 of 85 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.

In 12.9% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.

Longoria has picked up an RBI in 25.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 8.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 23 games this season (27.1%), including three multi-run games (3.5%).

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 36 .241 AVG .204 .303 OBP .287 .472 SLG .369 11 XBH 9 7 HR 4 16 RBI 12 38/11 K/BB 35/12 0 SB 0

