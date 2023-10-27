Evan Longoria vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 1
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 2:32 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Evan Longoria -- with a slugging percentage of .207 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the hill, on October 27 at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will meet for Game 1 of the World Series..
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Read More About This Game
Evan Longoria At The Plate
- Longoria has nine doubles, 11 home runs and 23 walks while batting .223.
- Longoria has picked up a hit in 41 of 85 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.
- In 12.9% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Longoria has picked up an RBI in 25.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 8.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 23 games this season (27.1%), including three multi-run games (3.5%).
Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|36
|.241
|AVG
|.204
|.303
|OBP
|.287
|.472
|SLG
|.369
|11
|XBH
|9
|7
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|12
|38/11
|K/BB
|35/12
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Rangers' 4.29 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 198 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- The Rangers are sending Eovaldi (12-5) out for his 26th start of the season. He is 12-5 with a 3.63 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Monday against the Houston Astros, the right-hander threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 33-year-old has put together a 3.63 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 25 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .225 to his opponents.
