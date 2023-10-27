On Friday, Gabriel Moreno (.474 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 1 of the World Series..

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Phillies.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno has 19 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 29 walks while hitting .284.

Moreno is batting .350 during his last outings and is riding a six-game hitting streak.

Moreno has picked up a hit in 59.3% of his 118 games this season, with multiple hits in 27.1% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 8.5% of his games this year, and 1.8% of his plate appearances.

Moreno has picked up an RBI in 44 games this season (37.3%), with two or more RBI in eight of those games (6.8%).

He has scored in 32 of 118 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Other Diamondbacks Players vs the Rangers

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 50 .333 AVG .234 .381 OBP .296 .414 SLG .401 11 XBH 16 1 HR 6 20 RBI 30 36/15 K/BB 39/14 4 SB 2

Rangers Pitching Rankings