Gabriel Moreno vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 1
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 2:31 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Gabriel Moreno (.474 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 1 of the World Series..
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Phillies.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Explore More About This Game
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno has 19 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 29 walks while hitting .284.
- Moreno is batting .350 during his last outings and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
- Moreno has picked up a hit in 59.3% of his 118 games this season, with multiple hits in 27.1% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 8.5% of his games this year, and 1.8% of his plate appearances.
- Moreno has picked up an RBI in 44 games this season (37.3%), with two or more RBI in eight of those games (6.8%).
- He has scored in 32 of 118 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|50
|.333
|AVG
|.234
|.381
|OBP
|.296
|.414
|SLG
|.401
|11
|XBH
|16
|1
|HR
|6
|20
|RBI
|30
|36/15
|K/BB
|39/14
|4
|SB
|2
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Rangers' 4.29 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rangers rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Eovaldi makes the start for the Rangers, his 26th of the season. He is 12-5 with a 3.63 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Houston Astros, when he went 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 25 games this season, the 33-year-old has put up a 3.63 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .225 to his opponents.
