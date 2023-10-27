Geraldo Perdomo -- with a slugging percentage of .469 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the hill, on October 27 at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will square off in Game 1 of the World Series.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent appearance against the Phillies.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Geraldo Perdomo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo is batting .246 with 20 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 64 walks.

Perdomo is batting .389 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Perdomo has had a hit in 74 of 149 games this season (49.7%), including multiple hits 33 times (22.1%).

He has homered in 5.4% of his games in 2023, and 1.2% of his trips to the dish.

Perdomo has driven in a run in 36 games this season (24.2%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (6.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 43.6% of his games this year (65 of 149), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (7.4%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Diamondbacks Players vs the Rangers

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 66 .221 AVG .271 .332 OBP .375 .338 SLG .379 16 XBH 14 3 HR 3 20 RBI 27 46/31 K/BB 40/33 10 SB 6

Rangers Pitching Rankings