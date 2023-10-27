Geraldo Perdomo vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 1
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 2:31 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Geraldo Perdomo -- with a slugging percentage of .469 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the hill, on October 27 at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will square off in Game 1 of the World Series.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent appearance against the Phillies.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Geraldo Perdomo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo is batting .246 with 20 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 64 walks.
- Perdomo is batting .389 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Perdomo has had a hit in 74 of 149 games this season (49.7%), including multiple hits 33 times (22.1%).
- He has homered in 5.4% of his games in 2023, and 1.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Perdomo has driven in a run in 36 games this season (24.2%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (6.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 43.6% of his games this year (65 of 149), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (7.4%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Diamondbacks Players vs the Rangers
- Click Here for Christian Walker
- Click Here for Gabriel Moreno
- Click Here for Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
- Click Here for Ketel Marte
- Click Here for Evan Longoria
- Click Here for Corbin Carroll
- Click Here for Tommy Pham
- Click Here for Alek Thomas
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|66
|.221
|AVG
|.271
|.332
|OBP
|.375
|.338
|SLG
|.379
|16
|XBH
|14
|3
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|27
|46/31
|K/BB
|40/33
|10
|SB
|6
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 198 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Eovaldi makes the start for the Rangers, his 26th of the season. He is 12-5 with a 3.63 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Monday against the Houston Astros, the righty went 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.63, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opponents are hitting .225 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.