For those wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Arizona Coyotes and the Los Angeles Kings on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, is Juuso Valimaki a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Juuso Valimaki score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Valimaki stats and insights

  • Valimaki is yet to score through six games this season.
  • In one game versus the Kings this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Valimaki has picked up three assists on the power play.

Kings defensive stats

  • The Kings are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 21 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Kings have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.8 hits and 12.7 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

