Ketel Marte vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 1
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 2:32 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ketel Marte -- with a slugging percentage of .600 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the hill, on October 27 at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will square off to start the World Series.
He is looking to get back on track after a four-strikeout performance in his last game against the Phillies.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte has 26 doubles, nine triples, 25 home runs and 71 walks while batting .276.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 30th in the league in slugging.
- Marte enters this game on a 12-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .391.
- Marte has gotten a hit in 118 of 161 games this year (73.3%), with more than one hit on 46 occasions (28.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 16.1% of his games in 2023 (26 of 161), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 36.0% of his games this season, Marte has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored at least once 74 times this season (46.0%), including 22 games with multiple runs (13.7%).
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|75
|.303
|AVG
|.250
|.383
|OBP
|.335
|.505
|SLG
|.466
|30
|XBH
|30
|11
|HR
|14
|35
|RBI
|47
|50/35
|K/BB
|59/36
|5
|SB
|3
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers' 4.29 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Eovaldi (12-5 with a 3.63 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 26th of the season.
- His last time out was on Monday against the Houston Astros, when the righty threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In 25 games this season, the 33-year-old has amassed a 3.63 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .225 to his opponents.
