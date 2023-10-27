Ketel Marte -- with a slugging percentage of .600 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the hill, on October 27 at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will square off to start the World Series.

He is looking to get back on track after a four-strikeout performance in his last game against the Phillies.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ketel Marte? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte has 26 doubles, nine triples, 25 home runs and 71 walks while batting .276.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 30th in the league in slugging.

Marte enters this game on a 12-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .391.

Marte has gotten a hit in 118 of 161 games this year (73.3%), with more than one hit on 46 occasions (28.6%).

He has hit a home run in 16.1% of his games in 2023 (26 of 161), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 36.0% of his games this season, Marte has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored at least once 74 times this season (46.0%), including 22 games with multiple runs (13.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Diamondbacks Players vs the Rangers

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 72 GP 75 .303 AVG .250 .383 OBP .335 .505 SLG .466 30 XBH 30 11 HR 14 35 RBI 47 50/35 K/BB 59/36 5 SB 3

Rangers Pitching Rankings