Coyotes vs. Kings Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 27
The Los Angeles Kings (3-2-1) and Arizona Coyotes (3-3) face off at Mullett Arena on Friday, October 27 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS. The Kings knocked off the Arizona Coyotes 6-3 in their last outing, while the Coyotes are coming off a 6-3 loss to the Los Angeles Kings.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Before watching this matchup, here's a look at which club we pick to emerge with the victory in Friday's action on the ice.
Coyotes vs. Kings Predictions for Friday
Our computer projection model for this encounter predicts a final score of Coyotes 4, Kings 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Coyotes (+115)
- Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Coyotes (+1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Coyotes vs Kings Additional Info
Coyotes Splits and Trends
- The Coyotes (3-3 overall) have posted a record of 1-0-1 in contests that have gone to OT this season.
- Arizona has earned two points (1-2-0) in its three games decided by one goal.
- This season the Coyotes scored just one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.
- Arizona has won the only game this season when it scored two goals (1-0-0, two points).
- The Coyotes have scored more than two goals in three games, earning four points from those contests.
- Arizona has scored a single power-play goal in three games this season and has registered two point from those matchups.
- Arizona is undefeated (1-0-0, two points) when outshooting its opponent this season.
- The Coyotes have been outshot by opponents five times this season, and earned four points in those games.
Team Stats Comparison
|Kings Rank
|Kings AVG
|Coyotes AVG
|Coyotes Rank
|1st
|4.5
|Goals Scored
|2.5
|25th
|25th
|3.5
|Goals Allowed
|2.5
|7th
|17th
|30.7
|Shots
|28.3
|27th
|4th
|27.8
|Shots Allowed
|30.8
|20th
|17th
|18.52%
|Power Play %
|28.57%
|7th
|8th
|86.96%
|Penalty Kill %
|70%
|28th
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Coyotes vs. Kings Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.