The Sacramento Kings (1-0) host the Golden State Warriors (0-1) in a matchup of Pacific Division rivals at Golden 1 Center on October 27, 2023. This is the first matchup between the teams this season.

Kings vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: ESPN

Kings vs Warriors Additional Info

Kings Stats Insights

Last season, the Kings had a 49.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.5% higher than the 46.9% of shots the Warriors' opponents hit.

Sacramento had a 42-15 straight-up record in games it shot better than 46.9% from the field.

The Kings were the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Warriors ranked eighth.

Last year, the Kings recorded only 3.6 more points per game (120.7) than the Warriors allowed (117.1).

When Sacramento totaled more than 117.1 points last season, it went 40-9.

Warriors Stats Insights

The Warriors shot 47.9% from the field, 1.3% lower than the 49.2% the Kings' opponents shot last season.

Golden State went 29-9 when it shot higher than 49.2% from the field.

The Kings ranked 23rd in the NBA in offensive rebounding. The Warriors ranked 14th.

The Warriors scored an average of 118.9 points per game last year, just 0.8 more points than the 118.1 the Kings gave up to opponents.

When it scored more than 118.1 points last season, Golden State went 34-12.

Kings Home & Away Comparison

The Kings averaged 123.4 points per game in home games last season. In road games, they averaged 118 points per contest.

Sacramento ceded 120.1 points per game when playing at home, compared to 116 in away games.

Looking at three-point shooting, the Kings performed better at home last season, sinking 13.9 three-pointers per game with a 38.1% three-point percentage, compared to 13.7 threes per game and a 35.7% three-point percentage in road games.

Warriors Home & Away Comparison

The Warriors scored 119.7 points per game at home last season, and 118.2 away.

The Warriors allowed 111.7 points per game at home last season, and 122.5 on the road.

At home, the Warriors made 17.1 3-pointers per game last season, 0.9 more than they averaged away (16.2). Their 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (39.1%) than away (37.9%).

Kings Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Trey Lyles Out Calf Jalen Slawson Questionable Illness

Warriors Injuries