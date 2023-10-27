For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Arizona Coyotes and the Los Angeles Kings on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, is Lawson Crouse a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Lawson Crouse score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Crouse stats and insights

  • Crouse is yet to score through six games this season.
  • He has attempted four shots in one game versus the Kings this season, but has not scored.
  • Crouse has no points on the power play.

Kings defensive stats

  • On defense, the Kings are giving up 21 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Kings have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.8 hits and 12.7 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

