Lourdes Gurriel Jr. -- 2-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the hill, on October 27 at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will meet to begin the World Series.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Phillies.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

8:03 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel is hitting .261 with 35 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 33 walks.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 69th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 114th and he is 49th in slugging.

Gurriel enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .368 with one homer.

Gurriel has gotten a hit in 107 of 157 games this season (68.2%), with multiple hits on 38 occasions (24.2%).

In 25 games this season, he has gone deep (15.9%, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate).

Gurriel has driven home a run in 57 games this year (36.3%), including more than one RBI in 12.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..

In 36.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (5.1%).

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 73 GP 71 .261 AVG .262 .315 OBP .303 .515 SLG .412 37 XBH 24 15 HR 9 49 RBI 33 61/21 K/BB 42/12 4 SB 1

Rangers Pitching Rankings