Lourdes Gurriel Jr. vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 1
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 2:31 AM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. -- 2-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the hill, on October 27 at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will meet to begin the World Series.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Phillies.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel is hitting .261 with 35 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 33 walks.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 69th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 114th and he is 49th in slugging.
- Gurriel enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .368 with one homer.
- Gurriel has gotten a hit in 107 of 157 games this season (68.2%), with multiple hits on 38 occasions (24.2%).
- In 25 games this season, he has gone deep (15.9%, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate).
- Gurriel has driven home a run in 57 games this year (36.3%), including more than one RBI in 12.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..
- In 36.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (5.1%).
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|73
|GP
|71
|.261
|AVG
|.262
|.315
|OBP
|.303
|.515
|SLG
|.412
|37
|XBH
|24
|15
|HR
|9
|49
|RBI
|33
|61/21
|K/BB
|42/12
|4
|SB
|1
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 22nd in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 198 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Eovaldi (12-5) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 26th start of the season. He's put together a 3.63 ERA in 144 2/3 innings pitched, with 132 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday, the righty threw 6 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 25 games this season, the 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.63, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .225 against him.
