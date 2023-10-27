Can we expect Michael Carcone scoring a goal when the Arizona Coyotes play the Los Angeles Kings at 10:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Michael Carcone score a goal against the Kings?

Carcone stats and insights

  • Carcone has scored in one of five games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not scored versus the Kings this season in one game (one shot).
  • Carcone has zero points on the power play.
  • Carcone averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20.0%.

Kings defensive stats

  • The Kings are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 21 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Kings have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.8 hits and 12.7 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

