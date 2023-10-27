In the upcoming game against the Los Angeles Kings, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, can we expect Sean Durzi to score a goal for the Arizona Coyotes? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Sean Durzi score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Durzi stats and insights

Durzi has scored in two of six games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Kings this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.

Durzi has scored two goals on the power play.

He has a 12.5% shooting percentage, attempting 2.7 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 21 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Kings have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.8 hits and 12.7 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

