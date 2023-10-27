Sean Durzi Game Preview: Coyotes vs. Kings - October 27
Sean Durzi will be in action when the Arizona Coyotes and Los Angeles Kings play on Friday at Mullett Arena, beginning at 10:00 PM ET. Considering a wager on Durzi? We have numbers and figures to assist you.
Sean Durzi vs. Kings Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)
Durzi Season Stats Insights
- In 6 games this season, Durzi has averaged 23:19 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +3.
- Durzi has a goal in two of six games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.
- Durzi has registered a point in a game three times this season out of six games played, including multiple points on one occasion.
- Durzi has had an assist twice this season in six games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.
- The implied probability is 43.5% that Durzi goes over his points prop total based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Durzi going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 34.5%.
Durzi Stats vs. the Kings
- The Kings have conceded 21 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.
- The team's goal differential (+6) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Los Angeles
|6
|Games
|1
|4
|Points
|0
|2
|Goals
|0
|2
|Assists
|0
