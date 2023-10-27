Sean Durzi will be in action when the Arizona Coyotes and Los Angeles Kings play on Friday at Mullett Arena, beginning at 10:00 PM ET. Considering a wager on Durzi? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sean Durzi vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Durzi Season Stats Insights

In 6 games this season, Durzi has averaged 23:19 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +3.

Durzi has a goal in two of six games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Durzi has registered a point in a game three times this season out of six games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Durzi has had an assist twice this season in six games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

The implied probability is 43.5% that Durzi goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Durzi going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 34.5%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Durzi Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have conceded 21 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+6) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 6 Games 1 4 Points 0 2 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.