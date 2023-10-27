Tommy Pham, with a slugging percentage of .395 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the mound, October 27 at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will meet to open the World Series.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Tommy Pham At The Plate

Pham has 27 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 47 walks while batting .256.

Pham has picked up a hit in 58.1% of his 136 games this year, with multiple hits in 21.3% of those games.

In 16 games this season, he has gone deep (11.8%, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate).

Pham has an RBI in 48 of 136 games this season, with multiple RBI in 15 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 32.4% of his games this season (44 of 136), with two or more runs 15 times (11.0%).

Other Diamondbacks Players vs the Rangers

Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 65 .275 AVG .239 .350 OBP .310 .460 SLG .434 22 XBH 24 7 HR 9 32 RBI 36 45/22 K/BB 61/25 8 SB 13

Rangers Pitching Rankings