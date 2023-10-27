Tommy Pham vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 1
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 2:32 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tommy Pham, with a slugging percentage of .395 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the mound, October 27 at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will meet to open the World Series.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Explore More About This Game
Tommy Pham At The Plate
- Pham has 27 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 47 walks while batting .256.
- Pham has picked up a hit in 58.1% of his 136 games this year, with multiple hits in 21.3% of those games.
- In 16 games this season, he has gone deep (11.8%, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate).
- Pham has an RBI in 48 of 136 games this season, with multiple RBI in 15 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 32.4% of his games this season (44 of 136), with two or more runs 15 times (11.0%).
Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|65
|.275
|AVG
|.239
|.350
|OBP
|.310
|.460
|SLG
|.434
|22
|XBH
|24
|7
|HR
|9
|32
|RBI
|36
|45/22
|K/BB
|61/25
|8
|SB
|13
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 22nd in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 198 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- The Rangers will send Eovaldi (12-5) to make his 26th start of the season. He is 12-5 with a 3.63 ERA and 132 strikeouts through 144 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Monday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In 25 games this season, the 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.63, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .225 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.