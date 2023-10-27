Will Travis Boyd Score a Goal Against the Kings on October 27?
Should you bet on Travis Boyd to score a goal when the Arizona Coyotes and the Los Angeles Kings meet up on Friday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Travis Boyd score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)
Boyd 2022-23 stats and insights
- In 13 of 82 games last season, Boyd scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- Boyd tallied two goals and eight assists on the power play.
- Boyd's shooting percentage last season was 16.0%. He averaged 1.1 shots per game.
Kings 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Kings gave up 254 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 16th in NHL play in goals against.
- The Kings shut out opponents three times last season. They averaged 21.2 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Coyotes vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
