On Saturday, Alek Thomas (.481 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will match up in Game 2 of the World Series. The Rangers are holding a 1-0 series lead.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Rangers.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field

Jordan Montgomery

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas has 17 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 19 walks while batting .230.

Thomas has had a hit in 69 of 128 games this year (53.9%), including multiple hits 21 times (16.4%).

He has hit a home run in 10.2% of his games in 2023 (13 of 128), and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

Thomas has an RBI in 34 of 128 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 36.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (7.0%).

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 59 .257 AVG .206 .302 OBP .246 .446 SLG .312 18 XBH 13 5 HR 4 25 RBI 14 39/9 K/BB 47/10 2 SB 7

