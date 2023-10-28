Alek Thomas vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 2
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 2:25 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Alek Thomas (.481 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will match up in Game 2 of the World Series. The Rangers are holding a 1-0 series lead.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Rangers.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Read More About This Game
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas has 17 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 19 walks while batting .230.
- Thomas has had a hit in 69 of 128 games this year (53.9%), including multiple hits 21 times (16.4%).
- He has hit a home run in 10.2% of his games in 2023 (13 of 128), and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Thomas has an RBI in 34 of 128 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 36.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (7.0%).
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|59
|.257
|AVG
|.206
|.302
|OBP
|.246
|.446
|SLG
|.312
|18
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|4
|25
|RBI
|14
|39/9
|K/BB
|47/10
|2
|SB
|7
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Rangers' 4.29 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rangers rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Rangers are sending Montgomery (10-11) to the mound to make his 33rd start of the season. He is 10-11 with a 3.20 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 188 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was in relief on Tuesday when the left-hander tossed 2 1/3 scoreless innings against the Houston Astros while allowing three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (3.20), 23rd in WHIP (1.193), and 36th in K/9 (7.9).
