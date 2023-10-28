The Washington State Cougars (4-3) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the Arizona State Sun Devils (1-6) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Sun Devil Stadium in a Pac-12 clash.

Offensively, Washington State ranks 37th in the FBS with 32.9 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 100th in points allowed (436.9 points allowed per contest). Arizona State has not been getting things done offensively, ranking seventh-worst in the FBS with 17.0 points per game. It has been better defensively, allowing 26.4 points per contest (79th-ranked).

Arizona State vs. Washington State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: Pac-12 Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Venue: Sun Devil Stadium

Arizona State vs. Washington State Key Statistics

Arizona State Washington State 342.0 (110th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 439.9 (45th) 332.0 (28th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 436.9 (98th) 92.4 (124th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 88.6 (127th) 249.6 (47th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 351.3 (2nd) 14 (115th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (89th) 4 (127th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (93rd)

Arizona State Stats Leaders

Trenton Bourguet has thrown for 922 yards (131.7 yards per game) while completing 62.1% of his passes and tossing one touchdown pass with three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Cameron Skattebo, has carried the ball 104 times for 418 yards (59.7 per game), with six touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 270 receiving yards (38.6 per game) on 19 catches with one receiving touchdown.

DeCarlos Brooks has racked up 153 yards on 31 carries.

Elijhah Badger has hauled in 472 receiving yards on 41 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Xavier Guillory's 43 targets have resulted in 21 catches for 226 yards and one touchdown.

Washington State Stats Leaders

Cameron Ward has 2,221 pass yards for Washington State, completing 69.8% of his passes and collecting 15 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 131 rushing yards (18.7 ypg) on 67 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Nakia Watson, has carried the ball 59 times for 173 yards (24.7 per game), scoring four times. He's also caught 15 passes for 189 yards and two touchdowns.

Dylan Paine has collected 131 yards on 20 carries, scoring one time.

Kyle Willams' 550 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 48 times and has totaled 38 receptions and four touchdowns.

Lincoln Victor has put together a 522-yard season so far with three touchdowns, reeling in 44 passes on 57 targets.

Josh Kelly's 32 catches have turned into 433 yards and five touchdowns.

