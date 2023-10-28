Arizona State vs. Washington State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
Pac-12 play features the Washington State Cougars (4-3) taking on the Arizona State Sun Devils (1-6) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Sun Devil Stadium. The Cougars are favored by 5.5 points. The over/under is 51.5 in the contest.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Washington State vs. Arizona State matchup.
Arizona State vs. Washington State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: Pac-12 Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Tempe, Arizona
- Venue: Sun Devil Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Arizona State vs. Washington State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Washington State Moneyline
|Arizona State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Washington State (-5.5)
|51.5
|-225
|+185
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Washington State (-5.5)
|51.5
|-200
|+164
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 9 Odds
- BYU vs Texas
- Purdue vs Nebraska
- Ohio State vs Wisconsin
- Florida Atlantic vs Charlotte
- West Virginia vs UCF
- Oklahoma vs Kansas
- Georgia State vs Georgia Southern
- Georgia vs Florida
- Duke vs Louisville
- Pittsburgh vs Notre Dame
- Florida State vs Wake Forest
- Syracuse vs Virginia Tech
- South Carolina vs Texas A&M
- Cincinnati vs Oklahoma State
- Colorado vs UCLA
- Tennessee vs Kentucky
- Oregon State vs Arizona
- Tulane vs Rice
- Oregon vs Utah
- Indiana vs Penn State
- Houston vs Kansas State
- Washington vs Stanford
- UNLV vs Fresno State
Arizona State vs. Washington State Betting Trends
- Arizona State has compiled a 3-2-1 ATS record so far this season.
- When playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs this year, the Sun Devils have an ATS record of 3-0.
- Washington State has covered four times in six chances against the spread this season.
- The Cougars have covered the spread once when favored by 5.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
Arizona State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the Pac-12
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.