The Washington State Cougars (4-3) visit the Arizona State Sun Devils (1-6) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 in a matchup between Pac-12 opponents at Sun Devil Stadium. Arizona State is a 5.5-point underdog. An over/under of 49.5 is set for the contest.

Despite having a bottom-25 defense that ranks 15th-worst in the FBS (436.9 yards allowed per game), Washington State has played better on the other side of the ball, ranking 32nd in the FBS offensively totaling 439.9 yards per game. With 342.0 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Arizona State ranks 102nd in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 34th, giving up 332.0 total yards per contest.

Arizona State vs. Washington State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Venue: Sun Devil Stadium

Sun Devil Stadium TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

Washington State vs Arizona State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Washington State -5.5 -110 -110 49.5 -110 -110 -225 +180

Arizona State Recent Performance

Offensively, the Sun Devils are playing very poorly right now -- in their past three games, they are gaining only 387.7 yards per game (-54-worst in college football). On defense, they are conceding 303.0 (35th-ranked).

The Sun Devils are -74-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (17.3 per game) and 83rd in points conceded (22.0).

Arizona State is 33rd in the nation in passing yards during its past three games (297.7 per game), and 14th-worst in passing yards allowed (214.7).

The Sun Devils are -98-worst in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (90.0), and 24th-best in rushing yards given up (88.3).

The Sun Devils have two wins against the spread and are 0-3 overall in their past three games.

None of Arizona State's past three contests has hit the over.

Week 9 Pac-12 Betting Trends

Arizona State Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, Arizona State has compiled a 3-2-1 record against the spread.

The Sun Devils have an ATS record of 3-0 when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs this year.

Arizona State has gone over in one of six games with a set total (16.7%).

This season, Arizona State has been listed as the underdog in six games and failed to win any of those contests.

Arizona State has been at least a +180 moneyline underdog three times this season, but lost all of those games.

Arizona State Stats Leaders

Trenton Bourguet has put up 922 passing yards, or 131.7 per game, so far this season. He has completed 62.1% of his passes and has recorded one touchdown with three interceptions.

Cameron Skattebo has carried the ball 104 times for a team-high 418 yards (59.7 per game) with six touchdowns. He also leads the team through the air, as his 19 receptions this season are good for 270 yards, and he's scored one touchdown in the passing game.

DeCarlos Brooks has totaled 153 yards on 31 carries.

Elijhah Badger has totaled 41 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 472 (67.4 yards per game). He's been targeted 66 times and has two touchdowns.

Xavier Guillory has racked up 226 reciving yards (32.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Prince Dorbah has 6.0 sacks to lead the team, and also has 6.0 TFL and 20 tackles.

Arizona State's tackle leader, Chris Edmonds, has 23 tackles this year.

Ro Torrence has picked off a team-high one pass. He also has 15 tackles, 2.0 TFL, two sacks, and one pass defended to his name.

