Arizona vs. Oregon State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
The No. 11 Oregon State Beavers (6-1) and their 21st-ranked rushing offense will play the Arizona Wildcats (4-3) and their 14th-ranked run defense on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Beavers are favored by 3 points. The over/under for the contest is 56.5 points.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Oregon State vs. Arizona matchup in this article.
Arizona vs. Oregon State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Tucson, Arizona
- Venue: Arizona Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Arizona vs. Oregon State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oregon State Moneyline
|Arizona Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oregon State (-3)
|56.5
|-165
|+140
|FanDuel
|Oregon State (-3.5)
|56.5
|-160
|+132
Arizona vs. Oregon State Betting Trends
- Arizona has covered five times in six chances against the spread this year.
- The Wildcats have been an underdog by 3 points or more four times this year, and covered the spread each time.
- Oregon State has compiled a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Beavers have covered the spread four times this season (4-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point favorites.
Arizona 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Pac-12
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
