The No. 11 Oregon State Beavers (6-1) and their 21st-ranked rushing offense will play the Arizona Wildcats (4-3) and their 14th-ranked run defense on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Beavers are favored by 3 points. The over/under for the contest is 56.5 points.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Oregon State vs. Arizona matchup in this article.

Arizona vs. Oregon State Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Tucson, Arizona
  • Venue: Arizona Stadium

Arizona vs. Oregon State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oregon State Moneyline Arizona Moneyline
BetMGM Oregon State (-3) 56.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Oregon State (-3.5) 56.5 -160 +132 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 9 Odds

Arizona vs. Oregon State Betting Trends

  • Arizona has covered five times in six chances against the spread this year.
  • The Wildcats have been an underdog by 3 points or more four times this year, and covered the spread each time.
  • Oregon State has compiled a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Beavers have covered the spread four times this season (4-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

Arizona 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the Pac-12 +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

