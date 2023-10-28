The Arizona Wildcats (4-3) and the 14th-ranked run defense will host the No. 11 Oregon State Beavers (6-1) and the 21st-ranked rushing attack on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Wildcats are 3-point underdogs. The game has an over/under of 56.5.

Oregon State is averaging 444.3 yards per game on offense, which ranks 26th in the FBS. On defense, the Beavers rank 46th, giving up 342.1 yards per game. In terms of points scored Arizona ranks 43rd in the FBS (31.9 points per game), and it is 39th on the other side of the ball (20.6 points allowed per contest).

Arizona vs. Oregon State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Location: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Venue: Arizona Stadium

Arizona Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Oregon State vs Arizona Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Oregon State -3 -110 -110 56.5 -110 -110 -165 +140

Arizona Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Wildcats are accumulating 454.7 yards per game (-8-worst in college football) and conceding 357.7 (62nd), ranking them among the poorest teams offensively.

In their past three games, the Wildcats are putting up 36.3 points per game (30th in college football) and conceding 26.7 per game (-12-worst).

In its past three games, Arizona has thrown for 292.3 yards per game (37th in the nation), and conceded 260.3 in the air (-71-worst).

In terms of rushing yards during the past three games, the Wildcats are 104th in college football (162.3 per game), and 36th in that category defensively (97.3 allowed per game).

Over their past three games, the Wildcats have covered the spread each time, and are 3-0 overall.

In its past three games, Arizona has gone over the total once.

Arizona Betting Records & Stats

Arizona's ATS record is 5-1-0 this season.

The Wildcats have been an underdog by 3 points or more four times this year, and covered the spread in four of those matchups.

Arizona has gone over in one of six games with a set total (16.7%).

This season, Arizona has been the underdog four times and won one of those games.

Arizona has a record of in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +140 on the moneyline.

Arizona Stats Leaders

Jayden de Laura has racked up 1,069 yards (152.7 yards per game) while completing 69.6% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes with five interceptions this season. He's also run for 131 yards with three touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jonah Coleman, has carried the ball 65 times for 433 yards (61.9 per game), with three touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 296 receiving yards (42.3 per game) on 21 catches with one receiving touchdown.

D.J. Williams has taken 55 carries and totaled 246 yards with two touchdowns.

Tetairoa McMillan has registered 40 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 592 (84.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 59 times and has five touchdowns.

Jacob Cowing has racked up 409 receiving yards (58.4 yards per game) and eight touchdowns on 53 receptions.

Taylor Upshaw has collected 5.5 sacks to pace the team, while also recording five TFL and 10 tackles.

Jacob Manu, Arizona's tackle leader, has 42 tackles, two TFL, and 3.5 sacks this year.

Tacario Davis has a team-high one interception to go along with 12 tackles and one pass defended.

