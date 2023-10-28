The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Christian Walker (.094 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Jordan Montgomery and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 8:03 PM ET. The Rangers own a 1-0 series lead going into Game 2 of the World Series.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rangers.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: FOX

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker is hitting .258 with 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 62 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 75th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 58th and he is 23rd in slugging.

Walker has picked up a hit in 100 of 170 games this season, with multiple hits 42 times.

He has hit a home run in 30 games this season (17.6%), homering in 5% of his chances at the plate.

Walker has an RBI in 68 of 170 games this season, with multiple RBI in 23 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

He has scored in 76 of 170 games this year, and more than once 12 times.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 76 GP 80 .271 AVG .246 .348 OBP .320 .523 SLG .472 37 XBH 34 16 HR 17 48 RBI 55 61/31 K/BB 66/31 4 SB 7

Rangers Pitching Rankings