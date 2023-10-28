Corbin Carroll vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 2
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 2:32 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Corbin Carroll (.216 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will match up in Game 2 of the World Series. The Rangers own a 1-0 series lead.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Rangers.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Corbin Carroll?
Read More About This Game
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll leads Arizona with 161 hits and an OBP of .362, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .506.
- Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 18th in the league in slugging.
- Carroll is batting .286 during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Carroll has reached base via a hit in 111 games this season (of 166 played), and had multiple hits in 51 of those games.
- He has homered in 26 games this season (15.7%), homering in 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 34.3% of his games this season, Carroll has picked up at least one RBI. In 23 of those games (13.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 53.6% of his games this season (89 of 166), he has scored, and in 31 of those games (18.7%) he has scored more than once.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|78
|GP
|75
|.290
|AVG
|.280
|.368
|OBP
|.355
|.534
|SLG
|.479
|35
|XBH
|30
|13
|HR
|12
|41
|RBI
|35
|61/29
|K/BB
|64/28
|21
|SB
|33
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Montgomery gets the start for the Rangers, his 33rd of the season. He is 10-11 with a 3.20 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 188 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he threw 2 1/3 scoreless innings against the Houston Astros while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 3.20 ERA ranks eighth, 1.193 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 36th.
