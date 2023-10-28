The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Corbin Carroll (.216 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will match up in Game 2 of the World Series. The Rangers own a 1-0 series lead.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Rangers.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll leads Arizona with 161 hits and an OBP of .362, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .506.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 18th in the league in slugging.

Carroll is batting .286 during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Carroll has reached base via a hit in 111 games this season (of 166 played), and had multiple hits in 51 of those games.

He has homered in 26 games this season (15.7%), homering in 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 34.3% of his games this season, Carroll has picked up at least one RBI. In 23 of those games (13.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 53.6% of his games this season (89 of 166), he has scored, and in 31 of those games (18.7%) he has scored more than once.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 78 GP 75 .290 AVG .280 .368 OBP .355 .534 SLG .479 35 XBH 30 13 HR 12 41 RBI 35 61/29 K/BB 64/28 21 SB 33

