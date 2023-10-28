Saturday's contest at Globe Life Field has the Texas Rangers (90-72) matching up with the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) at 8:03 PM ET (on October 28). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Rangers, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The probable pitchers are Jordan Montgomery (10-11, 3.20 ERA) for the Rangers and Merrill Kelly (12-8, 3.29 ERA) for the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rangers 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 6-4.

When it comes to the total, Arizona and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 games.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 games.

The Diamondbacks have come away with 49 wins in the 98 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Arizona has been victorious 19 times in 42 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

The offense for Arizona is the No. 14 offense in the majors, scoring 4.6 runs per game (746 total runs).

The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked ERA (4.48) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks Schedule