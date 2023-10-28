On Saturday, October 28 at 8:03 PM ET, the Texas Rangers host the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 2 of the World Series. Jordan Montgomery will get the call for the Rangers, while Merrill Kelly will take the hill for the Diamondbacks. The series is currently 1-0 in favor of the Rangers.

The Diamondbacks are listed as +125 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Rangers (-150). The total is 9 runs for the contest (with +100 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under).

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - TEX (10-11, 3.20 ERA) vs Kelly - ARI (12-8, 3.29 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Rangers Moneyline Diamondbacks Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -150 +125 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 111 times this season and won 66, or 59.5%, of those games.

The Rangers have gone 36-21 (winning 63.2% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Texas, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

The Rangers were the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and went 2-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 98 games this season and have come away with the win 49 times (50%) in those contests.

The Diamondbacks have a win-loss record of 19-23 when favored by +125 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tommy Pham 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+185) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+185) Ketel Marte 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+175) Corbin Carroll 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+270) Gabriel Moreno 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+195)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +145 2nd 1st

