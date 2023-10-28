The World Series continues on Saturday when the Texas Rangers play host to the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Rangers will look to build on their 1-0 lead when the game begins at 8:03 PM ET on FOX. Jordan Montgomery will take the mound first for the Rangers, while the Diamondbacks will counter with Merrill Kelly.

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Time: 8:03 PM ET

TV Channel: FOX

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: Globe Life Field

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks have hit 166 homers this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

Arizona ranks 17th in the majors with a .408 team slugging percentage.

The Diamondbacks rank 13th in MLB with a .250 team batting average.

Arizona ranks 14th in the majors with 746 total runs scored this season.

The Diamondbacks have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.322).

The Diamondbacks have shown patience at the plate this season with the fourth-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.7) among MLB offenses.

Arizona strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 22nd in MLB.

Arizona has the 20th-ranked ERA (4.48) in the majors this season.

The Diamondbacks have a combined WHIP of 1.324 as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Kelly (12-8) will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks and make his 31st start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in five innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.

He has 18 quality starts in 30 chances this season.

Kelly has 32 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 30 chances this season.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 10/20/2023 Phillies W 6-5 Home Joe Mantiply Cristopher Sanchez 10/21/2023 Phillies L 6-1 Home Zac Gallen Zack Wheeler 10/23/2023 Phillies W 5-1 Away Merrill Kelly Aaron Nola 10/24/2023 Phillies W 4-2 Away Brandon Pfaadt Ranger Suárez 10/27/2023 Rangers L 6-5 Away Zac Gallen Nathan Eovaldi 10/28/2023 Rangers - Away Merrill Kelly Jordan Montgomery 10/30/2023 Rangers - Home Brandon Pfaadt - 10/31/2023 Rangers - Home - -

