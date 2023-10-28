The Phoenix Suns, Drew Eubanks included, match up versus the Utah Jazz on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 100-95 loss versus the Lakers, Eubanks put up two points.

With prop bets available for Eubanks, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Drew Eubanks Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Points Prop: Over 5.5 (-133)

Over 5.5 (-133) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-110)

Jazz 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Jazz gave up 118 points per contest last year, 24th in the league.

The Jazz were the 17th-ranked team in the NBA last season, conceding 43.5 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Jazz conceded 25 per game last year, ranking them 10th in the NBA.

Allowing 12.5 made three-pointers per game last year, the Jazz were 18th in the league in that category.

Drew Eubanks vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/22/2023 6 2 3 0 0 0 0 1/25/2023 26 8 10 0 0 2 2 11/19/2022 21 13 5 1 0 4 1

