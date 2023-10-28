Emmanuel Rivera vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 2
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 2:38 AM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
On Saturday, Emmanuel Rivera (.231 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will square off in Game 2 of the World Series. The Rangers are holding a 1-0 series lead.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Phillies.
Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Explore More About This Game
Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate
- Rivera is batting .261 with 13 doubles, four home runs and 22 walks.
- Rivera has picked up a hit in 53.4% of his 88 games this year, with more than one hit in 19.3% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 4.5% of his games in 2023 (four of 88), and 1.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 25 games this year (28.4%), Rivera has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (4.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 26 times this year (29.5%), including six games with multiple runs (6.8%).
Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|42
|.260
|AVG
|.261
|.285
|OBP
|.340
|.341
|SLG
|.373
|6
|XBH
|11
|2
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|18
|24/5
|K/BB
|32/17
|0
|SB
|1
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Rangers have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rangers rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Montgomery gets the start for the Rangers, his 33rd of the season. He is 10-11 with a 3.20 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 188 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when the lefty threw 2 1/3 scoreless innings against the Houston Astros while allowing three hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (3.20), 23rd in WHIP (1.193), and 36th in K/9 (7.9) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.