The Phoenix Suns, with Eric Gordon, hit the court versus the Utah Jazz at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday.

In his previous game, a 100-95 loss versus the Lakers, Gordon tallied 15 points.

Below, we break down Gordon's stats and trends to help you pick out the most appealing prop bets.

Eric Gordon Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Points Prop: Over 14.5 (-110)

Over 14.5 (-110) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-132)

Over 2.5 (-132) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-122)

Jazz 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Jazz were ranked 24th in the league defensively last year, giving up 118.0 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the Jazz were 17th in the league last season, giving up 43.5 per game.

Looking at assists, the Jazz were ranked 10th in the league defensively last season, allowing 25.0 per contest.

Conceding 12.5 made three-pointers per game last year, the Jazz were 18th in the league in that category.

Eric Gordon vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/5/2023 31 12 3 2 3 0 0 10/26/2022 30 16 2 3 2 0 2 10/24/2022 31 13 2 2 1 0 1

