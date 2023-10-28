Evan Longoria vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 2
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 2:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Evan Longoria (.172 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will match up in Game 2 of the World Series with the Rangers on top 1-0.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rangers.
Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Evan Longoria At The Plate
- Longoria is batting .223 with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 23 walks.
- Longoria has gotten a hit in 42 of 86 games this season (48.8%), with multiple hits on nine occasions (10.5%).
- He has gone deep in 12.8% of his games in 2023, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Longoria has picked up an RBI in 25.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 8.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 24 times this season (27.9%), including three games with multiple runs (3.5%).
Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|36
|.241
|AVG
|.204
|.303
|OBP
|.287
|.472
|SLG
|.369
|11
|XBH
|9
|7
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|12
|38/11
|K/BB
|35/12
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Rangers have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Montgomery makes the start for the Rangers, his 33rd of the season. He is 10-11 with a 3.20 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 188 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he tossed 2 1/3 scoreless innings against the Houston Astros while giving up three hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (3.20), 23rd in WHIP (1.193), and 36th in K/9 (7.9) among qualifying pitchers.
