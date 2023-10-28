The Phoenix Suns, with Jusuf Nurkic, match up versus the Utah Jazz at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent game, a 100-95 loss against the Lakers, Nurkic put up four points, nine rebounds and three steals.

We're going to examine Nurkic's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Jusuf Nurkic Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-105)

Over 13.5 (-105) Rebounds Prop: Over 9.5 (-104)

Over 9.5 (-104) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-110)

Jazz 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Jazz were ranked 24th in the league defensively last season, conceding 118 points per game.

Allowing 43.5 rebounds per game last year, the Jazz were 17th in the NBA in that category.

In terms of assists, the Jazz were ranked 10th in the league defensively last year, giving up 25 per contest.

The Jazz were the 18th-ranked team in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, conceding 12.5 makes per contest.

Jusuf Nurkic vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/22/2023 31 20 4 4 2 1 1 1/25/2023 18 10 4 4 1 0 0 12/3/2022 39 15 14 4 0 1 0 11/19/2022 27 18 7 2 1 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.