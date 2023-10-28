The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Ketel Marte and his .600 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will match up in Game 2 of the World Series with the Rangers in front 1-0.

In his last game, he went 1-for-5 with a double and two RBI against the Rangers.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte is hitting .276 with 26 doubles, nine triples, 25 home runs and 71 walks.

He ranks 28th in batting average, 27th in on base percentage, and 30th in slugging among the qualifying batters in baseball.

Marte will look to extend his 13-game hitting streak. He's batting .304 over the course of his last outings.

Marte has reached base via a hit in 119 games this year (of 162 played), and had multiple hits in 46 of those games.

In 26 games this season, he has hit a long ball (16.0%, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish).

Marte has an RBI in 59 of 162 games this year, with multiple RBI in 23 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 74 games this season (45.7%), including multiple runs in 22 games.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 72 GP 75 .303 AVG .250 .383 OBP .335 .505 SLG .466 30 XBH 30 11 HR 14 35 RBI 47 50/35 K/BB 59/36 5 SB 3

Rangers Pitching Rankings