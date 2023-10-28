Ketel Marte vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 2
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 2:34 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Ketel Marte and his .600 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will match up in Game 2 of the World Series with the Rangers in front 1-0.
In his last game, he went 1-for-5 with a double and two RBI against the Rangers.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ketel Marte? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte is hitting .276 with 26 doubles, nine triples, 25 home runs and 71 walks.
- He ranks 28th in batting average, 27th in on base percentage, and 30th in slugging among the qualifying batters in baseball.
- Marte will look to extend his 13-game hitting streak. He's batting .304 over the course of his last outings.
- Marte has reached base via a hit in 119 games this year (of 162 played), and had multiple hits in 46 of those games.
- In 26 games this season, he has hit a long ball (16.0%, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish).
- Marte has an RBI in 59 of 162 games this year, with multiple RBI in 23 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 74 games this season (45.7%), including multiple runs in 22 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|75
|.303
|AVG
|.250
|.383
|OBP
|.335
|.505
|SLG
|.466
|30
|XBH
|30
|11
|HR
|14
|35
|RBI
|47
|50/35
|K/BB
|59/36
|5
|SB
|3
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Rangers have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.29).
- The Rangers rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Montgomery (10-11 with a 3.20 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 188 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 33rd of the season.
- His last time out came in relief on Tuesday when the left-hander threw 2 1/3 scoreless innings against the Houston Astros while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (3.20), 23rd in WHIP (1.193), and 36th in K/9 (7.9).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.