The UC Davis Aggies are expected to come out on top in their matchup versus the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at 4:00 PM on Saturday, October 28, based on our computer projection model. If you're seeking more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Northern Arizona vs. UC Davis Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction UC Davis (-3.7) 52.9 UC Davis 28, Northern Arizona 25

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Northern Arizona Betting Info (2022)

The Lumberjacks put together a 5-6-0 ATS record last year.

The Lumberjacks and their opponents combined to hit the over six out of 11 times last season.

UC Davis Betting Info (2022)

The Aggies put together an 8-3-0 record against the spread last year.

Aggies games went over the point total seven out of 11 times last year.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lumberjacks vs. Aggies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Northern Arizona 23.9 32.1 28.3 36.3 20.5 29.0 UC Davis 24.7 24.7 23.3 26.3 25.8 23.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.