The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (2-5) and the UC Davis Aggies (4-3) square off on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at the J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome in a battle of Big Sky opponents.

Despite sporting a bottom-25 scoring defense that ranks 24th-worst in the FCS (32.1 points allowed per game), Northern Arizona has had more success on the other side of the ball, ranking 66th in the FCS by putting up 23.9 points per game. With 376.9 total yards per game on offense, UC Davis ranks 46th in the FCS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 48th, giving up 335.0 total yards per game.

Northern Arizona vs. UC Davis Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Flagstaff, Arizona

Flagstaff, Arizona Venue: J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome

Northern Arizona vs. UC Davis Key Statistics

Northern Arizona UC Davis 377.6 (54th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 376.9 (55th) 383.3 (81st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 335.0 (42nd) 134.7 (73rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 152.1 (57th) 242.9 (30th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 224.7 (44th) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 2 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Northern Arizona Stats Leaders

Adam Damante has compiled 1,112 yards (158.9 ypg) on 112-of-160 passing with six touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season.

Devon Starling has racked up 484 yards on 103 carries while finding the end zone four times. He's also caught 17 passes for 122 yards (17.4 per game).

This season, Chase Belcher has carried the ball 38 times for 187 yards (26.7 per game) and two touchdowns, while also racking up 109 yards through the air with one touchdown.

Coleman Owen's team-leading 491 yards as a receiver have come on 40 catches (out of 36 targets) with three touchdowns.

Hendrix Johnson has caught 22 passes for 266 yards (38.0 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Marcus Phillips Jr. has racked up nine receptions for 139 yards, an average of 19.9 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

UC Davis Stats Leaders

Miles Hastings has 1,494 passing yards, or 213.4 per game, so far this season. He has completed 63.9% of his passes and has thrown 10 touchdowns with five interceptions.

Lan Larison has run for 479 yards on 70 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground. He's also tacked on 13 catches, totaling 126 yards and one touchdown in the passing game.

Trent Tompkins has 32 receptions for 204 yards (29.1 per game) and one touchdown so far while also carrying the ball 46 times for 242 yards and two scores.

Josh Gale has racked up 264 receiving yards on 21 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

C.J. Hutton has collected 237 receiving yards (33.9 yards per game) and one touchdown on 23 receptions.

