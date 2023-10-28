Week 9 of the college football season is upon us. To see how each Pac-12 team stacks up against the rest of the conference, check out our power rankings below.

Pac-12 Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. Washington

Current Record: 7-0 | Projected Record: 12-0

7-0 | 12-0 Odds to Win Pac-12: +140

+140 Overall Rank: 3rd

3rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 49th

49th Last Game: W 15-7 vs Arizona State

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Stanford

@ Stanford Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

2. Oregon

Current Record: 6-1 | Projected Record: 10-1

6-1 | 10-1 Odds to Win Pac-12: +225

+225 Overall Rank: 6th

6th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 34th

34th Last Game: W 38-24 vs Washington State

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Utah

@ Utah Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

3. Oregon State

Current Record: 6-1 | Projected Record: 7-4

6-1 | 7-4 Odds to Win Pac-12: +500

+500 Overall Rank: 16th

16th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 41st

41st Last Game: W 36-24 vs UCLA

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Arizona

@ Arizona Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

10:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

4. Arizona

Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 8-3

4-3 | 8-3 Odds to Win Pac-12: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 17th

17th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 42nd

42nd Last Game: W 44-6 vs Washington State

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Oregon State

Oregon State Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

10:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

5. Utah

Current Record: 6-1 | Projected Record: 6-4

6-1 | 6-4 Odds to Win Pac-12: +750

+750 Overall Rank: 20th

20th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 22nd

22nd Last Game: W 34-32 vs USC

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Oregon

Oregon Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

6. USC

Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 8-3

6-2 | 8-3 Odds to Win Pac-12: +650

+650 Overall Rank: 23rd

23rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 76th

76th Last Game: L 34-32 vs Utah

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Cal

@ Cal Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

7. UCLA

Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 7-4

5-2 | 7-4 Odds to Win Pac-12: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 24th

24th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 16th

16th Last Game: W 42-7 vs Stanford

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Colorado

Colorado Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)

8. Washington State

Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 7-4

4-3 | 7-4 Odds to Win Pac-12: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 34th

34th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 1st

1st Last Game: L 38-24 vs Oregon

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Arizona State

@ Arizona State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

9. Colorado

Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 4-8

4-3 | 4-8 Odds to Win Pac-12: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 54th

54th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 35th

35th Last Game: L 46-43 vs Stanford

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ UCLA

@ UCLA Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)

10. Cal

Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 3-8

3-4 | 3-8 Odds to Win Pac-12: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 62nd

62nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 26th

26th Last Game: L 34-14 vs Utah

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: USC

USC Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

11. Stanford

Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 2-9

2-5 | 2-9 Odds to Win Pac-12: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 84th

84th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 14th

14th Last Game: L 42-7 vs UCLA

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Washington

Washington Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

12. Arizona State

Current Record: 1-6 | Projected Record: 0-11

1-6 | 0-11 Odds to Win Pac-12: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 107th

107th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 19th

19th Last Game: L 15-7 vs Washington

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Washington State

Washington State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

