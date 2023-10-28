The Utah Jazz (1-1), on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Footprint Center, face the Phoenix Suns (1-1). The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, AZFamily, and KJZZ.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Suns vs. Jazz matchup.

Suns vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, AZFamily, and KJZZ

NBA TV, AZFamily, and KJZZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs. Jazz Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Suns Moneyline Jazz Moneyline BetMGM Suns (-5.5) 223.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Suns vs Jazz Additional Info

Suns vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Suns outscored opponents by two points per game last season (posting 113.6 points per game, 17th in league, and allowing 111.6 per outing, sixth in NBA) and had a +170 scoring differential.

The Jazz averaged 117.1 points per game last season (seventh in the league) while allowing 118 per outing (24th in the NBA). They had a -77 scoring differential overall.

The two teams combined to score 230.7 points per game last season, 7.2 more points than the total for this matchup.

These two teams gave up a combined 229.6 points per game last year, 6.1 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Phoenix put together a 43-38-0 ATS record last year.

Utah covered 48 times in 82 games with a spread last year.

Suns and Jazz NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Suns +650 +300 - Jazz +25000 +15000 -

