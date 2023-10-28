Suns vs. Jazz Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 28
The Phoenix Suns (1-1) square off against the Utah Jazz (1-1) as 5.5-point favorites on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, AZFamily, and KJZZ.
Suns vs. Jazz Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, AZFamily, and KJZZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Footprint Center
Suns vs. Jazz Score Prediction
- Prediction: Suns 113 - Jazz 111
Suns vs Jazz Additional Info
Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Jazz
- Pick ATS: Jazz (+ 5.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Suns (-1.6)
- Computer Predicted Total: 223.8
Suns Performance Insights
- With 113.6 points scored per game and 111.6 points allowed last year, the Suns were 17th in the league on offense and sixth defensively.
- With 44.2 rebounds per game and 42.9 rebounds conceded, Phoenix was 11th and 11th in the league, respectively, last year.
- The Suns were third-best in the league in assists (27.3 per game) last year.
- Last year, Phoenix was 11th in the league in turnovers committed (12.9 per game) and 12th in turnovers forced (13.6).
- The Suns were 13th in the league in 3-pointers made (12.2 per game) and seventh in 3-point percentage (37.4%) last season.
