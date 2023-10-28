The Phoenix Suns (1-1) square off against the Utah Jazz (1-1) as 5.5-point favorites on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, AZFamily, and KJZZ.

Suns vs. Jazz Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, AZFamily, and KJZZ

NBA TV, AZFamily, and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs. Jazz Score Prediction

Prediction: Suns 113 - Jazz 111

Suns vs Jazz Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Jazz

Pick ATS: Jazz (+ 5.5)

Jazz (+ 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Suns (-1.6)

Suns (-1.6) Computer Predicted Total: 223.8

Suns Performance Insights

With 113.6 points scored per game and 111.6 points allowed last year, the Suns were 17th in the league on offense and sixth defensively.

With 44.2 rebounds per game and 42.9 rebounds conceded, Phoenix was 11th and 11th in the league, respectively, last year.

The Suns were third-best in the league in assists (27.3 per game) last year.

Last year, Phoenix was 11th in the league in turnovers committed (12.9 per game) and 12th in turnovers forced (13.6).

The Suns were 13th in the league in 3-pointers made (12.2 per game) and seventh in 3-point percentage (37.4%) last season.

