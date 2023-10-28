The Phoenix Suns (1-1) square off against the Utah Jazz (0-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The matchup airs on NBA TV, AZFamily, and KJZZ.

Suns vs. Jazz Game Information

Suns Players to Watch

Kevin Durant averaged 29.7 points, 6.7 boards and 5.3 assists last year. He also sank 55.8% of his shots from the field and 37.6% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per contest.

Last season, Jusuf Nurkic recorded an average of 13.3 points, 9.1 boards and 2.9 assists per game.

Drew Eubanks recorded 6.6 points, 5.4 boards and 1.3 assists. He also sank 64.1% of his shots from the field.

Grayson Allen posted 10.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He sank 44.0% of his shots from the field and 39.9% from 3-point range, with 2.0 treys per contest.

Bol Bol averaged 9.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, plus 0.4 steals and 1.2 blocks.

Jazz Players to Watch

Lauri Markkanen averaged 25.6 points, 8.6 boards and 1.9 assists last season, shooting 49.9% from the floor and 39.1% from downtown, with 3.0 made treys per game (seventh in NBA).

Jordan Clarkson recorded 20.8 points, 4.4 assists and 4.0 boards.

Walker Kessler averaged 9.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists. Defensively, he delivered 0.4 steals and 2.3 blocked shots (fourth in NBA).

John Collins' stats last season were 13.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 50.8% from the field and 29.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.0 made treys.

Kelly Olynyk averaged 12.5 points, 6.2 boards and 3.7 assists.

Suns vs. Jazz Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Suns Jazz 113.6 Points Avg. 117.1 111.6 Points Allowed Avg. 118.0 46.7% Field Goal % 47.3% 37.4% Three Point % 35.3%

