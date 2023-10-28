The Phoenix Suns (1-1) face the Utah Jazz (1-1) as 5.5-point favorites on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, AZFamily, and KJZZ.

Suns vs. Jazz Odds & Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: NBA TV, AZFamily, and KJZZ

Favorite Spread Over/Under Suns -5.5 -

Suns Betting Records & Stats

Phoenix put together a 43-38-0 record against the spread last season.

Phoenix finished 36-13 in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 73.5% of those games).

The Suns finished 21-6 last year (winning 77.8% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Suns have an implied win probability of 69.2%.

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

The Suns sported a better record against the spread when playing at home (22-19-0) than they did in road games (21-19-0) last season.

The Suns went over the over/under in 19 of 41 home games (46.3%) last season. They did better on the road, eclipsing the total in 23 of 41 matchups (56.1%).

Last season the Suns put up 113.6 points per game, just 4.4 fewer points than the 118 the Jazz conceded.

Phoenix went 20-7 versus the spread and 21-7 overall when scoring more than 118 points.

Suns vs. Jazz Point Insights (Last Season)

Suns Jazz 113.6 Points Scored (PG) 117.1 17 NBA Rank (PPG) 7 20-7 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 41-17 21-7 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 34-24 111.6 Points Allowed (PG) 118 6 NBA Rank (PAPG) 24 36-22 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 17-4 41-17 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 15-6

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.