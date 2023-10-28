Take a look at the injury report for the Phoenix Suns (1-1), which currently has three players listed, as the Suns ready for their matchup with the Utah Jazz (1-1) at Footprint Center on Saturday, October 28 at 10:00 PM ET.

Suns vs Jazz Additional Info

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Bradley Beal SG Out Back Damion Lee SG Out Knee Devin Booker SG Questionable Foot 32 6 8

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Jazz Injuries: None

Suns vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: NBA TV, AZFamily, and KJZZ

TV: NBA TV, AZFamily, and KJZZ

Suns vs. Jazz Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Suns -5.5

