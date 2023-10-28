Suns vs. Jazz Injury Report Today - October 28
Take a look at the injury report for the Phoenix Suns (1-1), which currently has three players listed, as the Suns ready for their matchup with the Utah Jazz (1-1) at Footprint Center on Saturday, October 28 at 10:00 PM ET.
Suns vs Jazz Additional Info
Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Bradley Beal
|SG
|Out
|Back
|Damion Lee
|SG
|Out
|Knee
|Devin Booker
|SG
|Questionable
|Foot
|32
|6
|8
Utah Jazz Injury Report Today
Jazz Injuries: None
Suns vs. Jazz Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: NBA TV, AZFamily, and KJZZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Suns vs. Jazz Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Suns
|-5.5
