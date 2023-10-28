Best Bets & Odds for the Texas A&M vs. South Carolina Game – Saturday, October 28
SEC opponents will clash when the Texas A&M Aggies (4-3) meet the South Carolina Gamecocks (2-5). Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Texas A&M vs. South Carolina? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
When and Where is Texas A&M vs. South Carolina?
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: College Station, Texas
- Venue: Kyle Field
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Texas A&M 35, South Carolina 19
- Texas A&M has been favored on the moneyline five total times this season. They've gone 4-1 in those games.
- The Aggies have played as a moneyline favorite of -800 or shorter in just two games this season, and they won both.
- South Carolina has been listed as the underdog four times this season and has failed to win any of those games.
- This season, the Gamecocks have won one of their two games when they're the underdog by at least +550 on the moneyline.
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Aggies an 88.9% chance to win.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
South Carolina (+16.5)
- Texas A&M has four wins in seven games versus the spread this season.
- The Aggies have always covered the spread this season when favored by 16.5 points or more.
- In South Carolina's seven games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- This year, the Gamecocks won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 16.5 points or more.
Parlay your bets together on the Texas A&M vs. South Carolina matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (51.5)
- Three of Texas A&M's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 51.5 points.
- In the South Carolina's seven games this season, four have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 51.5.
- Texas A&M averages 32.3 points per game against South Carolina's 26.6, amounting to 7.4 points over the matchup's total of 51.5.
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
Splits Tables
Texas A&M
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|51.2
|50
|52.8
|Implied Total AVG
|32.9
|36
|28.7
|ATS Record
|4-3-0
|3-1-0
|1-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-3-0
|2-2-0
|2-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-1
|3-0
|1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-2
|0-1
|0-1
South Carolina
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|55.2
|53.5
|57.5
|Implied Total AVG
|33
|30.3
|36.7
|ATS Record
|3-4-0
|2-2-0
|1-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-3-0
|3-1-0
|1-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-0
|1-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-4
|0-1
|0-3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.