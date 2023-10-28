Tommy Pham -- with an on-base percentage of .231 in his past 10 games, 97 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Texas Rangers, with Jordan Montgomery on the hill, on October 28 at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will match up in Game 2 of the World Series. The Rangers are holding a 1-0 series lead.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his most recent game against the Rangers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tommy Pham? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Tommy Pham At The Plate

Pham has 27 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 47 walks while batting .256.

Pham has picked up a hit in 58.4% of his 137 games this year, with multiple hits in 21.2% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 12.4% of his games in 2023 (17 of 137), and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 49 games this season (35.8%), Pham has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (10.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 45 of 137 games this season, he has scored, and 15 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 65 .275 AVG .239 .350 OBP .310 .460 SLG .434 22 XBH 24 7 HR 9 32 RBI 36 45/22 K/BB 61/25 8 SB 13

Rangers Pitching Rankings