Tommy Pham vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 2
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 2:37 AM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Tommy Pham -- with an on-base percentage of .231 in his past 10 games, 97 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Texas Rangers, with Jordan Montgomery on the hill, on October 28 at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will match up in Game 2 of the World Series. The Rangers are holding a 1-0 series lead.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his most recent game against the Rangers.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tommy Pham? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Tommy Pham At The Plate
- Pham has 27 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 47 walks while batting .256.
- Pham has picked up a hit in 58.4% of his 137 games this year, with multiple hits in 21.2% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 12.4% of his games in 2023 (17 of 137), and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 49 games this season (35.8%), Pham has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (10.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 45 of 137 games this season, he has scored, and 15 of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|65
|.275
|AVG
|.239
|.350
|OBP
|.310
|.460
|SLG
|.434
|22
|XBH
|24
|7
|HR
|9
|32
|RBI
|36
|45/22
|K/BB
|61/25
|8
|SB
|13
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Rangers have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.29).
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Montgomery makes the start for the Rangers, his 33rd of the season. He is 10-11 with a 3.20 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 188 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was in relief on Tuesday when the left-hander tossed 2 1/3 scoreless innings against the Houston Astros while allowing three hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (3.20), 23rd in WHIP (1.193), and 36th in K/9 (7.9) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.