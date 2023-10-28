Best Bets & Odds for the Washington State vs. Arizona State Game – Saturday, October 28
Pac-12 rivals will clash when the Washington State Cougars (4-3) meet the Arizona State Sun Devils (1-6). Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.
When and Where is Washington State vs. Arizona State?
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: Pac-12 Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Tempe, Arizona
- Venue: Sun Devil Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Washington State 32, Arizona State 19
- Washington State has been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.
- The Cougars have played as a moneyline favorite of -200 or shorter in just two games this season, and they split 1-1.
- This season, Arizona State has been listed as the underdog in six games and failed to win any of those contests.
- The Sun Devils have not won as an underdog of +165 or more on the moneyline this season in three such games.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Cougars' implied win probability is 66.7%.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Washington State (-5)
- Washington State has played six games, posting four wins against the spread.
- The Cougars have covered the spread once this season when favored by 5 points or more (in two chances).
- Against the spread, Arizona State is 3-2-1 this year.
- The Sun Devils have always covered the spread this season when underdogs by 5 points or more in three chances.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (49.5)
- This season, five of Washington State's seven games have gone over Saturday's total of 49.5 points.
- This season, Arizona State has played two games with a combined score over 49.5 points.
- Together, the two teams combine for 49.9 points per game, 0.4 points more than the total of 49.5 for this matchup.
Splits Tables
Washington State
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|58.1
|58
|58.2
|Implied Total AVG
|33.2
|31.7
|34.7
|ATS Record
|4-2-0
|2-1-0
|2-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-3-0
|1-2-0
|2-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-1
|0-1
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-2
|2-0
|0-2
Arizona State
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|55
|55.8
|53.5
|Implied Total AVG
|34.7
|33.5
|37
|ATS Record
|3-2-1
|1-2-1
|2-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-5-0
|1-3-0
|0-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-6
|0-4
|0-2
